FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DSCV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Discoverie Group alerts:

DSCV stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 427.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.46 million and a P/E ratio of 22.01. Discoverie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 324 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Discoverie Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Discoverie Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Discoverie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discoverie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.