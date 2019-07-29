First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Given a $68.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) received a $68.00 target price from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

FAF has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $58.04. 787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,489. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $1,918,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 26,658 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First American Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,907,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 1,170.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in First American Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in First American Financial by 86.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

