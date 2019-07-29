First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) Short Interest Update

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,115,800 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 23,643,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,044,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $2,978,108.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 434,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,715.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Data by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,303,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,270,000 after acquiring an additional 656,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Data by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,997,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Data by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,523,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,341 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the first quarter valued at $194,137,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the fourth quarter valued at $114,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDC traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.69. 49,013,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,800. First Data has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.26.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

