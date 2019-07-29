First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1,505.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 399.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on THFF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

Shares of THFF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73. First Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $533.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. First Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.51. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.