First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Diane M. Rubin Buys 1,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $14,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FFWM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.98. 211,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. First Foundation Inc has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $676.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.43 million. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,355,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.