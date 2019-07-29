First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,552,600 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 1,693,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 180,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,242,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,673,000 after purchasing an additional 269,330 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 873,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 369,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $8,249,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.62. 1,075,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.14. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $30.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.