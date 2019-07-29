First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.40 Million

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post sales of $115.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.10 million and the lowest is $107.40 million. First Merchants reported sales of $106.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $455.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.10 million to $470.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $518.43 million, with estimates ranging from $513.00 million to $522.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of First Merchants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. 155,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $169,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76 shares of company stock worth $2,656. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Merchants by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

