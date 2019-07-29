First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.39. 415,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,238,000 after buying an additional 211,441 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 766,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,480 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

