First National Bank Sioux Falls Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,894.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,993 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,111,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 279.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 513,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 378,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,161,000 after purchasing an additional 309,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 414,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 209,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.66. 819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $164.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

