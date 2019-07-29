First National Bank Sioux Falls Takes $217,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,254 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

