First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.83, approximately 606 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

