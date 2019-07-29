First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.58, 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 114,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

