FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of FCFS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 285,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,901. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.32.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $727,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,346,000 after buying an additional 53,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,719,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,244,000 after purchasing an additional 970,130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,086,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.