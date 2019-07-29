FirstGroup’s (FGP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 116.88 ($1.53).

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 114.70 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.19. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -20.85. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

