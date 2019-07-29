Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.94.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Five Below by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

FIVE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.49. 4,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.60. Five Below has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

