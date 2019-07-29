Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Insider Sells $988,542.45 in Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 82,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $988,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levin Easterly Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 195,982 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $2,336,105.44.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 28,090 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $330,900.20.

On Monday, July 22nd, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 61,432 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $710,768.24.

On Friday, July 19th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 83,728 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $962,872.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 134,487 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,522,392.84.

On Friday, June 28th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 157,349 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $1,935,392.70.

On Monday, July 1st, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 186,759 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $2,299,003.29.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 217,148 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,666,577.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. 969,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $817.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.16. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.75% and a negative net margin of 60.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 3,543.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

