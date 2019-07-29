FolmCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FolmCoin has a market cap of $3,727.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FolmCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,484.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.30 or 0.02206761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00944937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.79 or 0.03234690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00817700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00062356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00703865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00195920 BTC.

About FolmCoin

FolmCoin (CRYPTO:FLM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin.

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolmCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FolmCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

