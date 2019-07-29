Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,381,400 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 11,036,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:FL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.24. 2,150,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.08. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.