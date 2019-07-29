Fortis (NYSE:FTS) versus IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Financial Survey

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fortis and IDACORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 1 5 3 0 2.22 IDACORP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fortis currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.27%. IDACORP has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.28%. Given Fortis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than IDACORP.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 12.61% 6.44% 2.06% IDACORP 16.54% 9.89% 3.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortis and IDACORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.44 billion 2.69 $899.56 million $1.91 20.80 IDACORP $1.37 billion 3.78 $226.80 million $4.49 22.86

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP. Fortis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fortis has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fortis pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fortis has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and IDACORP has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

IDACORP beats Fortis on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 564,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 268,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 81,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 176,000 customers in British Columbia; approximately 268,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 30,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2018, it also had approximately 4,816 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 32 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 183 energized distribution substations; and 27,569 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 558,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company's principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. IDACORP, Inc., through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

