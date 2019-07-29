Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. Fortive also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. 5,223,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.00. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other news, SVP Barbara B. Hulit sold 11,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $981,017.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,212,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $1,634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,155 shares of company stock worth $2,761,762. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.