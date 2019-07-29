Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,044,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 1,818,800 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of FTSV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.04. 459,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,760. The company has a market capitalization of $283.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. Forty Seven has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners X, acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,311 shares of company stock valued at $594,628 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

