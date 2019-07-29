Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,611 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.59. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52-week low of $1,477.38 and a 52-week high of $1,667.15.

