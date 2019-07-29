Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $706,000 Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 88,254 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 919,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,154,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 235,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

