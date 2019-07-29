Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $968,000 in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in Allstate by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Allstate by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,703 shares of company stock worth $5,593,860 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.27. 233,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,506. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.