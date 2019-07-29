Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 191,502 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,502 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,659 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 46,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,028 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 79,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.81. 3,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,017. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.88. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.14% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

