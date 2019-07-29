Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,238,000 after acquiring an additional 211,441 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 119,855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 766,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,480 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 2,500 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $50,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

FMBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,677. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

