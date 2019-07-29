Foundry Partners LLC Buys 63,241 Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.85% of Aircastle worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aircastle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Aircastle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,875,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aircastle by 11.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 181,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth about $16,038,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aircastle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 46,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Shares of AYR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84. Aircastle Limited has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Aircastle had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aircastle Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Aircastle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aircastle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Aircastle news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,089.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.