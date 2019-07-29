Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,117 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,242,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 261,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $745.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSH shares. Cowen started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.