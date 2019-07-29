Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,130 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after purchasing an additional 288,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 1,655 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.54 per share, for a total transaction of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.82. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

