Foundry Partners LLC Invests $12.07 Million in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 123,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 204.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,845. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $103.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

