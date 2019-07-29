Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 150,428 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,535,815 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,428 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $25,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,378,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 207,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,151,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,128,000 after acquiring an additional 107,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 191,132 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ONB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

