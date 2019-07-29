Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,323 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares during the period. Washington Federal accounts for about 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.74% of Washington Federal worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Washington Federal by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of WAFD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.28. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $135.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

