Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,007,600 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 5,518,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRED. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fred’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fred’s by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fred’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

FRED traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Fred’s has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Fred’s had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $318.95 million during the quarter.

Fred’s Company Profile

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

