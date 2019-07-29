Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,426,024.52 in Stock

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 99,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $2,426,024.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Capital Partners, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 72,784 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,752,638.72.

On Friday, July 19th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 17,316 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $416,276.64.

On Monday, July 1st, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 141,132 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,555,115.08.

On Monday, June 24th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 229,561 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $5,447,482.53.

On Friday, May 10th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 22,739 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $526,180.46.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 269,500 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $5,699,925.00.

FNKO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 724,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71. Funko Inc has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Funko had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Funko Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 58,400.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Funko in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

