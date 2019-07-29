G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,274,500 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 5,548,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.07. 385,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,824. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $633.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 37,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $942,121.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,514,163.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

GIII has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on FTS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

