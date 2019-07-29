G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

G4S plc (LON:GFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $197.02. G4S shares last traded at $195.70, with a volume of 3,299,551 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on GFS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G4S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 223 ($2.91).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.98.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

