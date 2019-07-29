Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Shares Up 3.7%

Garibaldi Resources Corp (CVE:GGI) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.41, 166,867 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 158,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The firm has a market cap of $147.82 million and a P/E ratio of -62.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.35.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGI)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the E&L project, which is located at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.

