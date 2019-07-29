Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Garmin reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.26 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 196,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $15,654,367.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,108,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 116,124 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $9,264,372.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,558,445.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,445,079 shares of company stock valued at $195,455,242. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 244.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 762.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

