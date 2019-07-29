Gas Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Gas has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00022364 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, Cobinhood and Gate.io. Gas has a market cap of $21.49 million and $2.66 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00286852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.01562911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00119212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Koinex, OKEx, Poloniex, Gate.io, Bitinka, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Switcheo Network, Binance, Huobi, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

