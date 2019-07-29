Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.05

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 7938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $197.56 million for the quarter.

About Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters.

