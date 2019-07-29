Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 3,873 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 73,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1,190.1% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,417 shares of company stock valued at $494,927 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

