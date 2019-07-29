GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Short Interest Update

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,295,200 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 2,020,500 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In other news, insider Hany Massarany sold 10,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $68,435.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 824,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,676.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,847 shares of company stock valued at $320,643. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNMK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 324,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,130. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $362.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.40% and a negative return on equity of 137.04%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

