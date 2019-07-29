Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.13 million.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-2.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

