Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.12 million.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-2.55 EPS.

ROCK stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

