Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.13 million.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-2.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.54. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.82%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.