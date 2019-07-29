Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $1,054,459. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

