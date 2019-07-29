Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,001,100 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 11,899,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,332,000 after purchasing an additional 835,915 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $798,882,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,146,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,552,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,842,000 after acquiring an additional 408,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.52. 1,798,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.