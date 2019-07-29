Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp set a $20.00 target price on Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.85 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.