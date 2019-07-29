Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in China Mobile in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 106.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 1,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CHL opened at $43.48 on Monday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.82.

CHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

