Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,444,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PPL by 428.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,674,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PPL by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,518,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,178,000 after acquiring an additional 808,535 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,330,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,461,000 after purchasing an additional 734,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.85 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

